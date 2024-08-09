Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'S (NASDAQ: LEXX) 2022 Calendar Year In Review

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria Bioscience is a global innovator in drug delivery platforms whose patented DehydraTECH(TM) has demonstrated the ability to improve the bioavailability and increase the speed of onset of many drugs

In calendar 2022, the company achieved a number of milestones in various areas, including research programs, receipt of patents, and licensing agreements

Lexaria started and completed its fourth and most comprehensive hypertension study yet, investigating the capabilities of DehydraTECH-CBD, with the study showing that its formulation resulted in a sustained reduction in blood pressure over the study period (five weeks)

The company has also started investigating DehydraTECH-CBD as a potential therapeutic for the treatment of dementia and diabetes and is planning to begin another study on DehydraTECH-nicotine pouch performance Over the course of the year, Lexaria was granted four new patents, and entered into separate licensing agreements with four new partners

In his concluding remarks in this year's letter to shareholders published January,

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX)

CEO Chris Bunka underlined that“Management of [the company] feels we are on track, on schedule, and on budget to deliver what we hope and expect will be great results in 2022” ( ). Since then, the company has achieved crucial milestones that can well be described as“great results,” and rightly so. These milestones are centered around Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH(TM) drug delivery technology.

DehydraTECH can be applied to many drugs and fat-soluble active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”), with the resultant formulation boasting better speed of onset, bioavailability, and brain absorption. So far, Lexaria has evidenced, through pharmacokinetic (“PK”) studies, that its technology delivers higher...

