Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Uses Patented Dehydratech(TM) Technology To Increase Bioavailability In Pharmaceuticals

Studies have indicated that around 40% of the available drugs on the offer poor bioavailability

Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH(TM) increases bioavailability, improving the way active ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery The global pharmaceutical drug delivery market was valued at $1.66 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%, resulting in a value of $2.21 billion by 2026

One of the main concerns associated with marketed drugs is low bioavailability. Bioavailability is the amount of a drug or substance that becomes completely available to the intended biological destination and is a measure of the rate and fraction of the initial dose of the drug that successfully reaches either the site of action or the bodily fluid domain in which the intended target has unimpeded access. Bioavailability is integral to pharmacokinetics, the study of drug movement through the body. Pharmacokinetics is often represented by the acronym ABCD – administration, bioavailability, clearance, and distribution ( ).

Various studies have indicated that around 40% of available drugs are poorly bioavailable (soluble) ( ). Many factors can affect the bioavailability of drugs and...

