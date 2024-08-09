Dosing Begins In Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Human Clinical Study, Evaluating Dehydratech(TM)-Nicotine Against Leading Nicotine Oral Pouch Brands
The 36-person human pharmacokinetic randomized, double-blind, cross-over study NIC-H22-1 will compare its patented DehydraTECH(TM)-nicotine to leading nicotine pouches
On!
and
Zyn
The white pouch oral delivery of nicotine is thought to avoid harmful lung outcomes that smokers and vapers experience
The global nicotine pouch market was valued at $2.33 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $21.84 billion by 2027, driven by an increase in the number of consumers seeking alternative forms of nicotine that do not involve lung exposure
Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announced that dosing has commenced for its human clinical nicotine study NIC-H22-1. The study is a 36-person human pharmacokinetic randomized, double-blind, cross-over study conducted on current cigarette smoking subjects. Each participant will visit the laboratory and be dosed three times over the coming weeks. Only one oral nicotine pouch will be administered and evaluated during each visit. Participants will either receive Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH(TM)-nicotine, On! brand manufactured by Altria, or Zyn brand manufactured by Swedish Match during that time ( ).
The objectives of the NIC-H22-1 study are to determine the quantity of nicotine in blood at various time points and vital-sign data collection of temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, and respiratory rate. The company also plans to collect subjective evaluations, including...
