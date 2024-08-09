(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has developed the patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology, which has been shown to increase the bio-absorption of various fat-soluble active molecules and drugs

In a recently completed study, Lexaria showed that DehydraTECH-processed CBD had exceptional safety and tolerability profile in addition to resulting in a statistically significant lowering of 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure

The company also reported that it had demonstrated superior CBD blood absorption levels in its HYPER-H21-4 study from DehydraTECH-CBD relative to those of published comparators At the lowest (3.38 mg/kg) and highest (4.46 mg/kg) dose levels tested, DehydraTECH-CBD resulted in 45.8% and 133.4% higher average blood plasma levels, respectively, than the figure reported when a higher (5 mg/kg) dose level of non-Lexaria, pharmaceutical-grade CBD was administered

Global innovator

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX)

has developed a proprietary platform technology that is capable of delivering certain drug molecules more effectively into the human body than their generic forms. That, CEO Chris Bunka contends ( ), allows for various efficiencies and decreases in adverse side effects.

Known as DehydraTECH(TM), the patented technology can be easily incorporated into the formulation and manufacturing processes of existing or new orally ingestible and topical products, according to the company, provided the products are fat soluble. So far, Lexaria has been able to process...

