Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Adds To Its Existing Suite Of Global Patents With First Granted Patent In Canada

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria has announced patent #3,093,414, its first patent in Canada, its 28th granted patent worldwide, and the first patent from its sixth patent family

This patent joins the ranks of previously issued patents in Australia, India, Japan, and the EU, even as similar patent applications for skin-based delivery of patented DehydraTECH formulations remain pending in many countries

In Lexaria's 2018 study, DehydraTECH-processed CBD demonstrated almost a 1,900% increase in CBD permeability through human skin compared to a control formulation that was devoid of any commercial penetration enhancers This patent inches Lexaria closer to taking advantage of the cosmeceuticals market, projected to hit $95.95 billion by 2030, and the global skincare market that is estimated to post a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period (2021-2030)

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has announced its 28th granted patent worldwide and the first granted patent from its sixth patent family, titled

“Transdermal And/Or Dermal Delivery Of Lipophilic Active Agents.”

The Canadian patent #3,093,414 is for improved compositions and methods for transdermal and dermal delivery of cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (“CBD”) and tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”), all established on the company's patented DehydraTECH technology ( ).

This patent comes three months after Lexaria was granted its 27th worldwide patent in Mexico and just eight months since it was awarded its 25th patent in the United States for“Compositions and Methods For Enhanced Delivery of Antiviral Agents.” It joins the ranks of previously issued patents in...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About CBDWire

CBDWire (CBDW) is a specialized information provider focused on (1) reporting CBD-related news and updates, (2) releasing

CBDNewsBreaks

crafted to keep investors abreast of the latest and greatest in the CBD market, (3) refining and enhancing corporate press releases, (4) delivering end-to-end distribution and social media services to client-partners and (5) constructing effective corporate communication solutions based on the unique requirements of CBD companies. CBDW is exclusively positioned in the burgeoning CBD sector with a proven team of journalists and researchers working to deliver high quality content to an expansive target audience of investors, consumers and industry news outlets. Our dissemination network of over 5,000 downstream distribution points allows us to deliver unparalleled reach, visibility and recognition to companies operating in both cannabidiol and the wider cannabis space. CBDWire (CBDW) is where CBD news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CBDWire to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published:



Do you have questions or are you interested in working with CNW?

Ask Our Editor

CBDWire (CBDW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

CBDWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .