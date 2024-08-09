Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Uses Patented Dehydratech(TM) Technology To Increase Bioavailability To Meet Underserved Medical Needs

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Bioavailability measures the amount of a substance that enters the bloodstream, with most oral routes providing lower amounts of the drug due to poor bioavailability

Studies on nutrients show that not all the nutrients we ingest actually enter the bloodstream due to inhibiting factors in the digestive tract Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH(TM) helps increase bioavailability for active ingredients (“APIs”), which has been shown through various animal and human clinical studies

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is using its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology to improve bioavailability and how active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery, helping with the speed of onset, and brain absorption. Lexaria is focusing ongoing research and development efforts on the advancement of product candidates across several key segments, including, nicotine replacement, CBD, cardiovascular drugs, antivirals, epilepsy, human hormones, and PDE5 inhibitors.

Bioavailability measures how much of a substance enters the bloodstream, with intravenous administration being the most effective approach to 100% bioavailability for maximum effect. While oral administration is less intrusive and preferred, it presents less efficacy and bioavailability of APIs due to...

