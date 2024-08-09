Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Expecting Additional Growth In 2023, Including IND Filing And IND Clinical Study

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



In addition to a recently released shareholder update letter from the company's CEO, Chris Bunka, Lexaria Bioscience has now released a new investor presentation

Despite 2022 inflationary conditions, Lexaria has seen growth company-wide – including hitting annual budgets +/- 2% over the last two years

Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH(TM) offers more effective delivery of active ingredients into the bloodstream and brain tissue with 28 patents granted and roughly 50 patent applications pending worldwide

For Q1 2023, Lexaria expects additional results from its hypertension study HYPER-H21-4, dosing completion in its animal dementia study and diabetes study, dosing completion in human nicotine study NIC-H21-1, and submissions and publishing of additional results in research journals Lexaria's anticipated mid-year IND filing would be an important milestone for the company, providing additional interaction with the pharmaceutical industry

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has released its new corporate presentation ( ). The presentation augments the positive outlook for the coming year put forth in an earlier released shareholder update letter from the company's CEO, Chris Bunka.

Bunka starts the letter with,“As 2022 came to a close, it isn't news that nearly all companies – not to mention most people – are facing challenges not experienced in years. Lexaria continues to navigate well and is focused on those things it can control, such as applied R&D designed to entice others to...

