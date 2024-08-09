(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Dosing for Lexaria's ambitious and most comprehensive clinical study, HYPER-H21-4, was successfully completed in July 2022, with newly analyzed results now emerging

Its latest findings bring the company closer to its upcoming FDA Phase 1b study while also explaining the patented DehydraTECH-(TM)-processed CBD interaction with the sympatho-chromaffin system via catestatin modulation Lexaria's management is optimistic that DehyraTECH-CBD and its effectiveness in modulating catestatin levels could become a significant value enhancer should it eventually enter the marketplace as an approved hypertension treatment

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, kicked off its human clinical study, HYPER-H21-1 in 2021, focused on testing its patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed cannabidiol (“CBD”) for the potential use as a hypertension treatment alternative ( ). On July 27, 2022, the company announced that the dosing for its HYPER-H21-4 multi-week human clinical study was successfully completed, with no serious adverse events resulting from the dosing ( ).

