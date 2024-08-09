Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'S (NASDAQ: LEXX) CEO, Chris Bunka, Confident That 2023 Will Be Lexaria's Best Year Ever

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Chris Bunka, Lexaria's CEO, remains confident that 2023 will be Lexaria's best year ever and has expressed his optimism that the company will continue to build its client base and increase its cash flows as the year progresses

In his 2023 letter to stakeholders, the CEO expressed his satisfaction given that the company had delivered on a statement that he made the previous year, lauding his team for meeting objectives that Lexaria had set out to achieve in the 2022 calendar year Through the help of his team, Bunka is committed to making Lexaria one of the top drug delivery performers in the biotech/pharmaceutical world, starting with the launch of its FDA-registered IND program to investigate its patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed CBD for the potential treatment of hypertension

Back at the start of the 2022 calendar year, Chris Bunka, the CEO of

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, released his annual letter to all stakeholders. Of note was his emphasis on the company's initiatives to have multiple choices in how it was funded, specifically trying to position Lexaria for non-dilutive injections of capital through strategic partners and other commercial relationships

