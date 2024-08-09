Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Targeting Multiple Commercial Applications For Its Patented Dehydratech(TM) Technology Platform

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria Bioscience, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has developed and patented the DehydraTECH(TM) drug delivery

The company has undertaken multiple studies as part of its extensive program involving DehydraTECH, which continues to yield positive results

This R&D program is focused on the development of product candidates across four main segments, which represent the platform's potential commercial applications

These segments include the development of DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol (“CBD”) for hypertension, epilepsy, diabetes and dementia; DehydraTECH-processed oral nicotine; other pharmaceutical areas exploring a wide range of DehydraTECH-processed active molecules; and hemp-derived CBD applications for consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) Currently, Lexaria is prioritizing research on DehydraTECH-CBD as a potential treatment for hypertension

Recent advancements in drug delivery techniques have improved, among others, the efficiency and safety of therapeutic treatments and active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”). In fact, analyzing these improvements through the findings obtained by

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, demonstrates the progress is remarkable. Headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia, the company developed and patented the DehydraTECH(TM) drug delivery platform technology, which is essentially an additional step easily incorporated into the formulation and manufacturing process of existing or new orally ingestible and topical lipophilic (fat-soluble) products.

“This step involves mixing the active ingredient as a delivery 'payload' together with certain fatty acids, infusing the mixture into a substrate material, and then using controlled dehydration synthesis processing to associate the payload and fatty acids together at a molecular level, before integrating the...

