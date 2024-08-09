(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



DehydraTECH(TM)-enabled drugs and product formats improve the speed of onset, increase bioavailability, increase brain absorption, enhance drug potency, reduce drug administration costs, and mask unwanted tastes, shown effective with a growing number of medical applications

Current DehydraTECH studies (animal and human) include hypertension, dementia, oral nicotine, epilepsy, and Most recently, Lexaria's DehydraTECH-CBD studies for hypertension have produced positive results, and the company is seeking IND status with the FDA

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has developed a disruptive drug delivery technology with multiple opportunities for success in cannabinoids, oral nicotine and other active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”). Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology is a formulation and dehydration processing procedure that changes how the body detects and absorbs drugs. The company currently has 28 granted patents, with many more pending patents in countries worldwide.

Lexaria specifically designed DehydraTECH for formulating and delivering topical or oral lipophilic (fat-soluble) drugs and APIs to increase effectiveness and improve how they enter the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About CBDWire

CBDWire (CBDW) is a specialized information provider focused on (1) reporting CBD-related news and updates, (2) releasing

CBDNewsBreaks

crafted to keep investors abreast of the latest and greatest in the CBD market, (3) refining and enhancing corporate press releases, (4) delivering end-to-end distribution and social media services to client-partners and (5) constructing effective corporate communication solutions based on the unique requirements of CBD companies. CBDW is exclusively positioned in the burgeoning CBD sector with a proven team of journalists and researchers working to deliver high quality content to an expansive target audience of investors, consumers and industry news outlets. Our dissemination network of over 5,000 downstream distribution points allows us to deliver unparalleled reach, visibility and recognition to companies operating in both cannabidiol and the wider cannabis space. CBDWire (CBDW) is where CBD news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CBDWire to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published:



Do you have questions or are you interested in working with CNW?

Ask Our Editor

CBDWire (CBDW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

CBDWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .