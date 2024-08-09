Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Kicks Off FDA IND Filing Process With Granted CRO Contract To California-Based Inclin, Inc.

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria just awarded InClin, Inc. the contract for CRO services, in a move that lines up with the company's upcoming FDA-registered, U.S. Phase 1b IND hypertension study, HYPER-H23-1

InClin will manage the study in the form of clinical site evaluation and selection, project management, personnel, site training, and more

Patient dosing is set to kick off as soon as possible once the expected FDA IND filing and review is completed, which Lexaria hopes will be done this summer HYPER-H23-1 will be Lexaria's most ambitious study yet, and upon its completion, it will move the company closer to FDA approval of its patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed CBD

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just announced the awarding of the contract for clinical research organization (“CRO”) services to California-based InClin, Inc. This move is in line with the company's upcoming Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”)-registered, U.S. Phase 1b Investigational New Drug (“IND”) hypertension study, HYPER-H23-1 that will explore the potential of its patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed cannabidiol (“DehydraTECH-CBD”) for the treatment of hypertension ( ).

The study will build on five previous Lexaria studies dating back to 2018, which were each successful, evidencing significant reductions in resting blood pressure over acute and multi-week dosing regimens on 134 healthy and hypertensive persons. The studies also showed that DehydraTECH-CBD produced...

