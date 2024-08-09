The 2023 Alternative Products Expo, Dallas Chapter “Everything Counterculture Under One Roof”

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) ZJ Events is proud to announce the third leg of its four-part Alternative Products – the Dallas Chapter – that will be held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Center Dallas. The expo, which promises to be the ultimate event for anyone in the counterculture industry, will serve as a melting pot for everything counterculture, with featured products including CBD, mushrooms, nicotine replacement, dietary supplements, and nootropics, among others.

The event will be held from July 13-15, bringing together hundreds of leading brands such as 3Chi, Mellow Fellow, and Cali Kulture. The event will also offer a platform where attendees can connect with top manufacturers, explore the latest trends and innovations, and even take advantage of exclusive show...

