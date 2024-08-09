(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH(TM)-CBD achieved promising results for control and in animals during the pre-clinical animal study DIAB-A22-1

The weight loss drug was valued at $1.90 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $13.26 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 24.7% Many drugs used to control diabetes have produced results in managing obesity, which Lexaria plans to leverage with its DehydraTECH(TM)

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX, LEXXW) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, recently announced its intent to conduct a human clinical study to examine its patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed cannabidiol (“CBD”) for diabetes control and weight loss. The company has already completed a pre-clinical diabetes study in animals, which supports its advancement to human trials for diabetes control and weight loss ( ).

Lexaria had announced in two prior press releases, on March 2 and June 16, that its pre-clinical diabetes study DIAB-A22-1 in obese diabetic-conditioned animals, that DehydraTECH-CBD had achieved the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at

About CBDWire

CBDWire (CBDW) is a specialized information provider focused on (1) reporting CBD-related news and updates, (2) releasing

CBDNewsBreaks

crafted to keep investors abreast of the latest and greatest in the CBD market, (3) refining and enhancing corporate press releases, (4) delivering end-to-end distribution and social media services to client-partners and (5) constructing effective corporate communication solutions based on the unique requirements of CBD companies. CBDW is exclusively positioned in the burgeoning CBD sector with a proven team of journalists and researchers working to deliver high quality content to an expansive target audience of investors, consumers and industry news outlets. Our dissemination network of over 5,000 downstream distribution points allows us to deliver unparalleled reach, visibility and recognition to companies operating in both cannabidiol and the wider cannabis space. CBDWire (CBDW) is where CBD news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CBDWire to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published:



Do you have questions or are you interested in working with CNW?

Ask Our Editor

CBDWire (CBDW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

CBDWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .