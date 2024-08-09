(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, recently celebrated the receipt of U.S. patent #11,700,875, titled“Compositions and Methods For Sublingual Delivery of Nicotine.” The patent covers various forms and sources of nicotine, including nicotine benzoate, nicotine polacrilex, nicotine citrate, nicotine detartrate, and many others, for use in sublingual delivery formats like oral pouches.“The new U.S. patent is remarkable and 'strategically important' in many ways. First, it is the company's 35th overall granted patent worldwide and the 13th granted in the United States. Second, a total of 30 claims were awarded within this patent, the highest number of claims accepted by the USPTO in the company's existing portfolio. And with researchers agreeing that patents with a higher number of claims are better protected and can be an important measure of value, the claims increase the value of the new patent and perhaps even the company's entire IP portfolio,” a recent article reads.“Third... the new U.S. patent could lead to the award of patents within this family in other countries... Moreover, the new patent grants IP protection within the United States, one of the world's leading oral nicotine markets, according to an analysis by the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World. The U.S. nicotine pouches market is projected to grow at a 33% CAGR between 2023 and 2030.”

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria's patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 35 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at

