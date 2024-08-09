Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Is On Track For IND Application With The FDA For Its Planned U.S. Phase 1B Hypertension Clinical Trial

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria's IND application for its U.S. Phase 1b Hypertension Clinical Study, HYPER-H23-1, remains on track despite setbacks

Work mostly under Lexaria's control was completed earlier this year, while work that is outside its control remains delayed

Regardless, Lexaria continues to make progress, even as it looks to take advantage of the growing global cardiovascular drugs market, which is projected to post a CAGR of 3.1% between 2021 and 2026 Chris Bunka, Lexaria's CEO, has lauded the company's exceptional discovery, which demonstrates the ability of the patented DehydraTECH-processed CBD to lower blood pressure in the patient population

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, remains on track for its upcoming submission of an Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application for its planned U.S. Phase 1b Hypertension Clinical Trial, dubbed HYPER-H23-1. The study, entitled

“A Phase 1b Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of the Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of DehydraTECH-CBD in Subjects with Stage 1 or Stage 2 Hypertension,”

looks to evaluate the safety and tolerability of Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed CBD in hypertensive patients ( ).

This study builds on five previous human clinical studies conducted from 2018 to 2022, which will be integral to the successful filing and review of the planned IND submission. Most notably, the studies, which involved 134 healthy and hypertensive persons, evidenced significant reductions in resting...

