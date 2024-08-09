Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) To Demonstrate Dehydratech-CBD Benefits In Upcoming Investigational New Drug Application Submission

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria's IND application builds on five previous human clinical studies showing zero serious adverse effects and evidencing a reduction in resting blood pressure in test subjects

DehydraTECH(TM)-CBD has the potential to have pronounced clinical benefits relative to the available anti-hypertensive therapeutics on the today

Work mostly under Lexaria's control was completed earlier this year, including the batch of DehydraTECH-CBD and placebo materials necessary for the IND application Lexaria is waiting to submit until the necessary documentation outside of their control is ready for the IND application

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, remains on track for its upcoming Investigational New Drug (“IND”) submission. The application is for the company's planned US Phase 1b Hypertension Clinical Trial HYPER-H23-1, entitled“A Phase 1b Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of the Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of DehydraTECH-CBD in Subjects with Stage 1 or Stage 2 Hypertension,” looks to evaluate the safety and tolerability of Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed CBD in hypertensive patients.

Lexaria's IND submission builds on five previous human clinical studies conducted from 2018 to 2022 and is integral to the successful filing and review of the submission. These studies were carried out in an aggregate total of 134 healthy and hypertensive persons and evidenced significant reductions in...

