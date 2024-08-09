(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed CBD has shown its ability to lower blood pressure in patients over multiple weeks

This has also shown positive impacts in obese diabetic-conditioned animals from its DIAB-A22-1 pre-clinical study

The NIC-H22-1 human nicotine study also demonstrated a statistically significant difference to achieve maximum blood saturation These results have demonstrated DehydraTECH's potential while propping it to take advantage of vastly untapped markets with potential for growth in the coming years

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is steadily advancing its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology for its growing range of applications, which include oral nicotine, hypertension, antivirals, human hormone therapy, diabetes and more. The progress achieved thus far has been the product of years of clinical and pre-clinical research, all of which reflect management's confidence in the company's direction and technology.

As of the three months ended May 31, 2023, the company had increased its research and development (“R&D”) expenses by 118% year-over-year, primarily focused on the execution of hypertension, oral nicotine, and diabetes studies ( ). This devotion of a significant proportion of its...

