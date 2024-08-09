Cannabisnewsbreaks The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (CSE: WTER) (NASDAQ: WTER) Announces Record Q1 Revenue Of $14.2M

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Alkaline Water Company (CSE: WTER) (NASDAQ: WTER) , a producer of premium bottled alkaline and flavored-infused drinking waters and CBD-infused products, on Thursday announced record revenue of $14.2 million for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2020, reflecting an approximate 40% year-over-year and 18% sequential increase. The Alkaline Water Company also reported a 57.3% improvement of per share compared to the prior-year quarter and indicated that July's purchase orders were the second-highest of any month in the company's history.“Fiscal 2021 is off to a solid start with strong momentum across all our lifestyle brands. We delivered record fiscal Q1 revenue of $14.2 million and showed operational discipline with expenses down 5% year-over-year. During the last six months, we have performed exceptionally well, and according to Nielsen data, we outperformed the value-add water category by approximately 12% on a dollar sales basis and 16% on a unit basis. Our operational excellence during the pandemic is creating significant goodwill with existing channel partners, who are showing a stronger commitment to our brands, especially our single-serve, aluminum, and flavored water offerings. Alkaline88 remains one of the top-selling brands in the value-added water category,” Richard A. Wright, president and chief executive officer of The Alkaline Water Company, stated in the news release.“According to recent trade data, Alkaline88 was one of the two brands that showed double-digit growth as the category briefly turned negative in early July. With a solid sales pipeline in new and existing trades, our robust lineup of innovative products, and growing momentum in our lifestyle brands, we are excited about the opportunities in fiscal 2021 and beyond.”

To view the full press release, visit

About The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88(R), is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88(R) delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts its trademarked label“Clean Beverage.” Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88(R) launched A88 Infused(TM) in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused(TM) flavored water is available in seven unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the company's CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the company's topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products includes both the company's lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp beverage shots, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies. To purchase A88CBD(TM) products online, visit . To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to WTER are available in the company's newsroom at

About CanadianCannabisWire

CanadianCannabisWire (CNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CannabisNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CANNABIS to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CanadianCannabisWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

Do you have a questions or are you interested in working with CNW? Ask our Editor

CanadianCannabisWire (CNW)

Toronto, Ontario



905.674.5977 Office

...

CanadianCannabisWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork .