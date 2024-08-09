Cannabisnewsbreaks Canopy Rivers Inc. (TSX: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF) Announces Date For Annual General And Special Meeting

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Canopy Rivers (TSX: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF) , today announced that it will hold its annual general and special meeting of of the company 10 a.m. EDT on September 24, 2020. The meeting will be held at the company's offices; however, due to concerns relating to the coronavirus and to comply with and public health directives, Canopy Rivers is urging all shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the meeting and is discouraging physical attendance. The meeting will be limited to registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders only. Shareholders who wish to access and ask questions at the meeting may do so by phone or audio-only webcast using the details provided in the update. In addition, an audio replay of the meeting will be available until October 24, 2020.

Canopy Rivers is a venture capital firm specializing in cannabis with a portfolio of 18 companies across various segments of the cannabis value chain. Canopy Rivers believes that bringing together people, capital and ideas raises the potential of the entire cannabis industry. By leveraging its industry insights, in-house expertise, and thesis-driven approach to investing, Canopy Rivers aims to provide shareholders with exposure to specialized and disruptive cannabis companies. The company's mission is to invest in innovators across the cannabis value chain, help them grow, and ultimately create value by guiding these companies towards a monetization event. Together with its portfolio, Canopy Rivers is helping build the cannabis industry of tomorrow, today. For more information, visit .

