(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Plus Products (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) , a U.S. cannabis and hemp-branded products company, will release its Q2 and operations numbers on Aug. 20, 2020, during a 5 p.m. ET call and webcast. Following the official presentation, PLUS co-founder and CEO Jake Heimark and CFO Nate Pearson will host a Q&A session. Interested parties are invited to participate by dialing 1-866-220-4156 (in the United States) or 1-864-663-5231 (internationally) or visiting ( ); the conference ID is 9094390. Those who are participating are asked to dial in or log in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the event. A recording of the earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2020, will be available on the company website following the call.

To view the full press release, visit

About Plus Products Inc.

PLUS is a hemp and cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers' lives. PLUS's mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable, which begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, California. For more information about the company, visit .

