Cannabisnewsbreaks Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) Announces Q2 2020 Financial Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Plus Products (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) , a cannabis branded products company in the U.S., on Thursday released its unaudited and operational results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, expressed in U.S. dollars. “The first half of 2020 has been about creating a sustainable economic foundation for the business and continuing to lay the groundwork for current and future growth. We are very happy with the progress we have made on both of these fronts,” said Jake Heimark, Plus Products co-founder and CEO, in the press release.“Compared to the second half of 2019, in the first half of this year PLUS grew net revenues 29% from $7.0M to $9.0M, improved gross margin from 19% to 36%, and reduced cash burn 89% from $18.9M to $2.1M.”

About PLUS

PLUS is a cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers' lives. PLUS's mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA. For more information about the company, visit .

