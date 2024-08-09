Cannabisnewsbreaks Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) Announces Scheduled Release Of Q4 And Year-End 2020 Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Supreme Cannabis Company (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) , on Thursday announced that it will be reporting its fourth quarter results for the three months and year ended June 30, 2020 after markets close on Thursday, September 24, 2020. According to the update, the company will host a call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday September 25, 2020. Interested parties may join the call by dialing 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392 and entering conference ID 36043231. The call can also be accessed through the following webcast link: .

\To view the full press release, visit

About Supreme Cannabis Company Inc.

The Supreme Cannabis Company is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the company has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing, premium plant-driven lifestyle companies. Supreme Cannabis' portfolio of brands caters to diverse consumer experiences, with brands and products that address recreational, wellness, medicinal and new consumer preferences. The company's brand portfolio includes 7ACRES, Blissco, Truverra, Sugarleaf and Hiway. Supreme Cannabis' brands are backed by a focused suite of world-class operating assets that serve key functions in the value chain, including scaled cultivation, value-add processing, centralized manufacturing and product testing and R&D. For more information, visit the company's website at .

