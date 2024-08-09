Cannabisnewsbreaks Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSX: WLLW) (OTCQX: CANSF) Achieves Scalable Production Of Pure CBG

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Willow Biosciences (TSX: WLLW) (OTCQX: CANSF) , a Vancouver, Canada-based company focused on pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids via synthetic biology, today announced that it has successfully developed a scalable process, with demonstrated production at 500 litre scale, for producing cannabigerol (“CBG”) with greater than 99% purity and no detectable tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”).“Achieving scalable production of pure CBG is a pivotal milestone for both Willow and our industry” said Willow's Chief Executive Officer Trevor Peters in the press release.“The market opportunity for high-purity cannabinoids manufactured under GMP control is expected to be in the billions of dollars in the coming years, and as the first company to successfully produce product samples, Willow is poised to capture a sizable portion of that market. We anticipate being able to begin commercialization of CBG in the first half of 2021 and are currently selecting manufacturing partners to assist us in reaching both local and worldwide markets.”

Willow is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Vancouver, Canada, that produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Willow's current focus is in the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, brain disorders, among other significant indications. Willow's science team has a proven track record of developing manufacturing technologies for high purity compounds in pain and cancer treatments. Willow's manufacturing process creates a consistent, scalable and sustainable product that allows for the discovery and development of new life changing drugs. For more information, visit the company's website at .

