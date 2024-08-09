Cannabisnewsbreaks Canopy Rivers Inc. (TSX: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF) Announces AGM Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Canopy Rivers (TSX: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF) , a venture capital firm specializing in cannabis, on Thursday announced results of its annual general and special meeting of (“AGM”). According to the update, shareholders voted in favor of each of the presented items of business, including the election of the director nominees listed in the company's management information circular. This included the election of Garth Hankinson, who currently serves as executive VP and CFO of Constellation Brands Inc., to the Canopy Rivers Board of Directors. John Bell, the board's former chair, did not seek re-election at the meeting.“We thank John for his commitment and dedication to Canopy Rivers. His experience and guidance have been invaluable as we navigated the early days of the cannabis sector,” said Narbe Alexandrian, president and CEO of Canopy Rivers, in the news release.“We are also excited to welcome Garth to our board. We believe that his expertise in finance and M&A will benefit both Canopy Rivers and our portfolio.”

About Canopy Rivers Inc.

Canopy Rivers is a venture capital firm specializing in cannabis with a portfolio of 18 companies across various segments of the cannabis value chain. Canopy Rivers believes that bringing together people, capital and ideas raises the potential of the entire cannabis industry. By leveraging its industry insights, in-house expertise, and thesis-driven approach to investing, Canopy Rivers aims to provide shareholders with exposure to specialized and disruptive cannabis companies. The company's mission is to invest in innovators across the cannabis value chain, help them grow, and ultimately create value by guiding these companies towards a monetization event. Together with its portfolio, Canopy Rivers is helping build the cannabis industry of tomorrow, today. For more information, visit .

