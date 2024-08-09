Cannabisnewsbreaks The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) Announces Its Alkaline88 Product Reaches No. 1 Spot At Kehe Winter Show

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Alkaline Water Company's (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) flagship brand, Alkaline88(r), was the No. 1 item by cases sold at the recent KeHE Virtual Winter Show. The company produces premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters and CBD-infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88, A88 Infused(TM) and A88CBD(TM), respectively. Held Oct. 5–12, 2020, the winter show is sponsored by KeHE, which has a nationwide distribution comprised of an estimated 12,000 customers representing more than 30,000 accounts. KeHE distributes natural, organic, specialty and fresh products to chain and independent grocery and natural food stores, as well as other specialty product retailers throughout North America.“This is the second major KeHE event this year where our brands have done exceptionally well and achieved one of the top performer statuses,” The Alkaline Water Company CEO Ricky Wright stated in the press release.“At the KeHE winter show, a newly added virtual show this year, interest in our flagship brand Alkaline88 and our A88 Infused flavored waters remained strong. Our team met with some of the leading regional and national retail chains in the natural food industry, including Fresh Garden, Little Giant, Pete's Fresh, Wayfield, Vitamin Plus and Nam Dae Mun, to name a few. Buyers booked orders for the upcoming seasonal store resets, which included a pickup in orders of our flavored waters.”

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88(R), is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88(R) delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts its trademarked label Clean Beverage. Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88(R) launched A88 Infused(TM) in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused(TM) flavored water is available in seven unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the company's CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the company's topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products includes both the company's lab-tested, full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp beverage shots, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules and gummies. To learn more about the company, please visit and .

