Cannabisnewsbreaks Way2grow ('W2G') Biopharma Company Secures Health Canada Approval For Standard Cultivation, Processing, Medical Sales

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Way2Grow Nurseries (“Way2Grow” or“W2G”), a privately owned biopharma company, today announced its receipt of Canada's approval for the standard cultivation, standard processing and sale for medical purposes under the Cannabis Regulations. According to the update, the licenses are effective as of Nov. 20, 2020. Valid for a three-year period, the terms of the licenses include approval of a single-story production facility designed to support micropropagation tissue culture, organic cultivation, processing and medical sales requirements. Phase II plans include expansion of the research laboratory and controlled cultivation rooms, as well as the addition of a medical dispensary.

About Way2Grow Nurseries (“W2G”)

Way2Grow is a privately owned company in the cannabis industry. W2G began with an organic vision to help patients gain better access to high quality, consistent, organic botanical and pharmaceutical products. To achieve this vision, W2G developed a consistent phyto-pharmaceutical feedstock growth plan through the use of tissue culture and molecular biology. These methods allow for the standardization of the procedures used to ensure quality and consistency of W2G botanicals and future pharmaceuticals.

W2G's extensive research and IP approach is focused on the development of several new plant-based cultivation techniques, hybrid cultivar development, genetic profiling and tissue culture. By developing a molecular breeding and genetics program, W2G can identify new bioactive compounds to determine interactions with specific genes responsible for chronic diseases. Way2Grow is located in Osoyoos, British Columbia, and is regulated under the Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Regulations (Canada).

