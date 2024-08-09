Cannabisnewsbreaks Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference To Showcase Industry Innovators, Latest Trends

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Benzinga Cannabis Capital , known as the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, will return for its tenth installment in an entirely digital format on Feb. 25-26, 2021. The event brings together some of the industry's leading cannabis companies to shine the spotlight on their latest developments and meet with existing and potential investors. The forum features a series of enlightening keynote addresses and a succession of one-on-one meetings designed to bring financiers in contact with some of the sector's most exciting and innovative corporations. This year's event will host a series of live presentations from more than 30 cannabis companies alongside a number of exclusive industry panels, interviews with executives and more. In addition, CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, was again re-engaged to serve as the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference's Official NewsWire. In addition to disseminating press releases, CNW will be working alongside the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) to provide each of the attending publicly traded companies with dedicated virtual coverage, including amplified article syndication to 5,000+ strategic syndication partners and publication of the event through multiple investor-oriented newsletters.“Our team is excited to be working alongside Benzinga's event organizers once again,” said CNW Director of Communications Jonathan Keim.“This well-experienced organization is known throughout the space for consistently attracting North America's leading cannabis innovators, investors and entrepreneurs.”

