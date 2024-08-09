Cannabisnewsbreaks Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) Prepares For Upcoming Retail Launch Of Vapes And Gummies

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pure Extracts Technologies (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) , a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, today announced its purchase of over 500 kg of high-potency dry cannabis flower. The purchase is in preparation for next month's launch of retail sales of the company's Pure Pulls vapes and Pure Chews edible gummies. Demand for these types of products is strong in the four provinces (British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario) that Pure Extracts is targeting for its retail launch, and revenue estimates associated with this shipment are just over $1,000,000.“Q2 is going to be very exciting for us as we commence retail sales of vapes and gummies through our distribution partner,” said Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, in the news release.“Our exceptionally pure products are in high demand and we have a range in potencies and flavours that consumers will certainly enjoy.”

About Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.

Pure Extracts features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. On Sept. 25, 2020, Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and the company's stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) on Nov. 5, 2020. For more information, visit the company's website at .

