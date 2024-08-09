Cannabisnewsbreaks The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) Expands Partnership With America's Largest Drugstore Chain

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) , the country's largest independent alkaline water company, today announced the expansion of its existing partnership with the nation's largest drugstore chain. Per the update, the chain is now set to carry Alkaline88(R) one-gallon bottles in approximately 8,000 stores nationwide and one-liter bottles in its“open-air coolers” across 1,000 select locations.“We are thrilled to announce that the nation's largest drugstore chain will now start carrying our one-gallon and one-liter bottles in addition to our three-liter bottle,” said Ricky Wright, president and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company.“Over the past two years our relationship with this Fortune 500 company has continued to grow and I believe this is another positive step in a long and fruitful partnership between us. With these additions, we now have our three best-selling SKUs in the largest drugstore chain in the country and most of our customers will be able to find Alkaline88 within just three miles of their home.”

About The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88(R), is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH-balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts its trademarked label: Clean Beverage. Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88 launched A88 Infused(TM) in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused flavored water is available in six unique, all-natural flavors with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the company's CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the company's topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the company's lab-tested, full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies. To purchase A88CBD(TM) products online, visit . To learn more about the company, visit .

