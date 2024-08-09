Cannabisnewsbreaks RYAH Group Inc. Closes Reverse Takeover With Potbotics

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) RYAH Group today announced the closing of its reverse takeover transaction with Potbotics Inc. According to the update, the transaction was effected by way of a triangular merger between RYAH Group, Potbotics and a wholly-owned, Florida subsidiary of the company pursuant to the laws of the state of Florida. The combined public company resulting from the transaction will carry on the business of Potbotics, engaged in the development and commercialization of various innovative solutions (both software and hardware) for the plant-based medical industry. On April 1, 2021, the company received conditional approval to list its subordinate voting shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). The company is working towards meeting listing requirements and, subject to final approval of the CSE, the subordinate voting shares are expected to commence trading under the ticker symbol“RYAH.”

To view the full press release, visit

About RYAH Group Inc.

RYAH Group is a leader in digital health care analytics and technology. By creating a suite of dose-measuring, IoT devices that capture data from seed to consumption, RYAH is positioned to unearth breakthrough discoveries capable of reshaping the understanding of plant-based medicine. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RYAH Group are available in the company's newsroom at

About CanadianCannabisWire

CanadianCannabisWire (CNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CannabisNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CANNABIS to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CanadianCannabisWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

Do you have a questions or are you interested in working with CNW? Ask our Editor

CanadianCannabisWire (CNW)

Toronto, Ontario



905.674.5977 Office

...