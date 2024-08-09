Cannabisnewsbreaks All-Risks Insurance Brokers Ltd Collaborates To Launch Market-Leading Retail Cannabis Store Insurance Program

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) All-Risks Insurance Brokers, a full-service insurance brokerage, and cannabis insurance broker Fady Kamel today announced a partnership with Senses Cannabis Group to launch an leading retail cannabis store insurance product through Burns & Wilcox, a globally recognized leader in wholesale insurance brokerage and underwriting. Senses Cannabis Group powers the largest of cannabis stores in Ontario, providing group savings, distribution of retail displays, and and marketing consultations. In addition to the many current benefits, Senses Cannabis Group members can now take advantage of the insurance expertise of Fady Kamel, from the Erin Mills Branch of All-Risks, who has helped insure large cannabis-licensed producers, processors, consultants, brands and countless retailers.“We are excited to be partnering with Senses Cannabis Group to provide members with a tailored insurance product. The Senses Retail Network is the first of its kind in many ways, including free access for all members,” said Fady Kamel CIP, CRM.“Opening a cannabis store has many challenges and costs. To receive the highest level of service offerings free of charge, all while saving money, is unheard of in the cannabis Industry. Insurance policies will be underwritten through Burns & Wilcox, a globally recognized insurance industry leader, and together with our underwriting expertise and great value-added services we look forward to continue leading the way in the cannabis industry.”

