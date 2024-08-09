Cannabisnewsbreaks Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: GLH) (OTCQB: GLDFF) Closes Acquisition Of Oregon-Based Retail Store Chain

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Leaf Holdings (CSE: GLH) (OTCQB: GLDFF) , operating as Chalice Brands, a premier, consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale and distribution, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement today, May 19, and concurrent closing of the purchase of 100% ownership in SMS Ventures, LLC, dba Homegrown Oregon, a chain of five retail dispensaries located in Portland, Salem and Albany, Oregon.“Management is excited to combine with Homegrown and fully expects to continue its migration to better valuations for as we continue to execute our acquisition strategy. As part of our West Coast-focused growth strategy, we will continue to seek acquisitions like these to demonstrate that we are good allocators of capital,” said Executive Chairman John Varghese.“We will continue to grow our business with positive cash flow from both internal organic revenue growth with stringent cost containment. On the acquisition front, we have a growing funnel of actionable and accretive targets that we are assessing and will pursue in the near term.”

About Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.

Golden Leaf Holdings, operating as Chalice Brands, is a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with seven dispensaries in Portland, Oregon. The company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms with a focus on health and wellness. GLH operates nationally through Fifth and Root and has operations in Oregon and California. Visit for regular updates.

