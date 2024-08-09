Hero Technologies Inc. (HENC) Subsidiary Eyeing Million-Dollar Numbers In Michigan Cannabis Sector

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)





Cannabis sales numbers in Michigan reaching record highs

HENC, Blackbox strategy includes developing 120-acre Michigan farmland into cannabis cultivation



Cannabis medicinal and recreational sales numbers in Michigan are reaching record highs: year-end totals for 2020 approached $1 billion ( ), and sales in 2021 have shown even more impressive growth, with March numbers hitting a record $115.4 million ( ) and April numbers approaching $154 million ( ). Cannabis company Hero Technologies (OTC: HENC) is paying close attention to Michigan's performance because the company's majority-owned subsidiary, BlackBox Systems and Technologies LLC, earlier this year signed a purchase agreement to acquire 120 acres of Michigan farmland for cannabis cultivation ( )."Michigan generated $985 million in cannabis sales in 2020, and the program should continue to expand this year as supply becomes...Read More>>