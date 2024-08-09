Cannabisnewsbreaks Bevcanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC) Enters Agreement With Top Canadian Cannabis Sales Agency

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) BevCanna Enterprises (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC) , an emerging leader in innovative and wellness beverages and products, has announced a sales service agreement with Velvet Management Inc, Canada's leading cannabis sales agency. BVNNF's partnership with the agency will be key as BevCanna focuses on building national brand awareness and increases its sales penetration. A premier full-service cannabis marketing agency, Velvet Management has built a reputation for representing Canadian Licensed Producers and others to both government buyers and private retailers; the agency's list of clients include the Valens Company (TSX: VLNS), Citizen Stash, The Green Organic Dutchman (TSX: TGOD) (OTCQX: TGODF) , Harvest One (TSX.V: HVT) and Collective Project. According to the announcement, Velvet will be BevCanna's“feet on the street” retail sales force across Canada, representing BevCanna's house brands as well as Keef Brands, its award-winning partner and no. 1-selling U.S. beverage brand. In fact, Velvet has already offered presales of the soon-to-launch Keef Brands across key markets and is focused on building awareness and delivering marketing information and trade tools to retailers that are designed to enhance sales of BevCanna products.“Engaging Velvet, a leading agency in the Canadian market, will accelerate our sales penetration nationally and build awareness through their substantial network of retailers,” said BevCanna president Melise Panetta in the press release.“Velvet has already begun to pre-sell BevCanna products in key provinces including Ontario, Canada's largest market for cannabis products. And as we launch the Keef brand across the country, Velvet will expand our reach into a wider range of retailers in each province.”

To view the full press release, visit

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises is a diversified health and wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients. With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the BevCanna team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world-class, 40,000-square-foot, HACCP-certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210 million bottles annually. BevCanna's extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with number-one U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BVNNF are available in the company's newsroom at

About CanadianCannabisWire

CanadianCannabisWire (CNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CannabisNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CANNABIS to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CanadianCannabisWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

Do you have a questions or are you interested in working with CNW? Ask our Editor

CanadianCannabisWire (CNW)

Toronto, Ontario



905.674.5977 Office

...