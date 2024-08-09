Cannabisnewsbreaks Sproutly Canada Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) Announces Entry Into Strategic LOI

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sproutly Canada Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) today announced its entry into a letter of intent (“LOI”) for the formation of a commercial relationship with Kingston Cannabis Inc. (“KCI”), a Canada licensed producer, to launch its cannabis-infused beverages through a co-packing arrangement with KCI. Under the arrangement, KCI's affiliate, Kingston Aluminum Technologies Inc. (“KAT”) will provide custom designed aluminum packaging for Sproutly's products. In addition, KCI and Sproutly will collaborate on the consumer evaluation of Sproutly's formulations made using ingredients produced by the proprietary APP cannabis processing technology.“This relationship will allow us to launch our beverages made with our proprietary Infuz2O extract in distinct, environmentally friendly aluminum containers with unique internal coating for better preservation of cannabis products,” said Dr. Arup Sen, CEO and director of Sproutly.“Additionally, we will utilize KCI's research license to test our product formulations and select our 3.0 beverages for features that are preferred in consumer products that will deliver a true-to-strain, whole-plant experience.”

Sproutly is positioning to become a leading supplier of proprietary cannabis ingredients, brands and customized formulations for the cannabis beverage and edibles marketplaces in Canada, Europe, Australia and other international markets. Its proprietary natural water-soluble Infuz 2 O and BioNatural Oils are designed to deliver true-to-strain whole-plant experiences to new consumers and cannabis connoisseurs alike, ushering in the Cannabis 3.0 revolution. Sproutly will enter into partnerships with globally established consumer brands to leverage existing customer bases, brand recognition and distribution networks to deliver this scientific breakthrough with speed and efficiency in major commercial territories around the world. For more information on Sproutly, please visit .

