Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Announces Positive Outcome Of NIC-A21-1 Study Using Dehydratech(TM)-Nicotine Pouches

A leader in innovative drug delivery platforms, Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) has announced the results of its recent NIC-A21-1 study on oral nicotine absorption, indicating that DehydraTECH(TM)-nicotine delivered by an oral pouch product format required two to four minutes to deliver the desired nicotine levels in blood plasma versus the 45 minutes with concentration-matched controls. Lexaria believes that the study's findings support the world's fastest-acting nicotine oral mucosal absorption market and offer a safer alternative for 1.1 billion smokers as a means of cessation. The key pharmacokinetic findings of the study support a statistically significant improvement in the delivery and peak levels of absorption. As a result of the performance of this study in animals, Lexaria's next step is to progress to a larger investigation using human volunteers. The company will compare the performance of DehydraTECH-nicotine to concentration-matched controls. The company believes that the study findings support its patented DehydraTECH(TM) system as being the world's fastest-acting nicotine through oral absorption and a safer nicotine alternative for the 1.1 billion smokers of the world. Plans for a human trial are in the design process, and Lexaria intends to use existing capital to execute the study. The global nicotine pouch is expected to grow to a total revenue of $21.84 billion by the end of 2027, a CAGR growth of 30.7% over the forecast period.