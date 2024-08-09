Cannabisnewsbreaks Bevcanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC) Announces Sell-Out Of First Shipment Of Keef Brands

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) BevCanna Enterprises (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC) , a diversified and wellness beverage and natural products company, sold out of its initial shipment of Keef Brands' award-winning beverage line. The shipment was sent to the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch (“BCLDB”), the sole wholesale distributor of nonmedical cannabis in British Columbia. The product line is the number-one selling cannabis-infused beverage brand in the United States. The BCLDB shipment included two of the brands most popular options: Bubba Kush Root Beer and Orange Kush Classic Soda. The company noted that additional production runs are already underway to meet the strong customer demand.“Keef's reputation as an award-winning beverage brand has preceded it, and Canadians have been eager to be able to purchase the line here in Canada,” said BevCanna Enterprises president Melise Panetta in the press release.“As the exclusive manufacturer of Keef Brands products in Canada, we're happy to be able to offer British Columbians this premier brand, and even happier that consumers have responded so positively.”

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises is a diversified health and wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients. With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the BevCanna team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world-class, 40,000-square-foot, HACCP-certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210 million bottles annually. BevCanna's extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with number-one U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands. For more information about the company, please visit .

