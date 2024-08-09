Electric Vehicles And Fuel Cell Vehicles Market Report 2024, With Detailed Profiles Of BYD, Tesla, Hyundai Motor Co., Volkswagen Group And Zhejiang Geely Holding
The Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Vehicles Market was valued at USD 758 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.77 Trillion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 18.6%.
Although e-scooters have the largest share in unit sales in the overall EV market, the passenger EV segment holds the highest share in revenue among all the EV segments. The EV market's significant growth in revenue will come from the increasing number of passenger vehicles due to the increasing unit sales and higher unit sale costs.
By region, Asia-Pacific leads the global electric vehicles market. China leads the Asia-Pacific region and the world market in unit sales of electric cars/passenger cars. Europe and North America follow Asia- Pacific in terms of passenger car unit sales. China also leads the world in e-scooter unit sales and revenue.
A rising number of nations have promised to eliminate internal combustion engines or have aggressive car electrification goals for the coming decades. Meanwhile, many automakers have plans to electrify fleets that exceed legislative goals. In 2021, there were five times as many new EV models as in 2015, increasing their appeal to consumers.
Access to public charging will need to extend as EV markets grow. Most EV charging now occurs at people's homes and offices. Consumers will increasingly demand EVs provide the same services, simplicity, and autonomy as conventional automobiles.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Current Market Overview and Future Scenario Supply Chain Analysis of Electric Vehicles Raw Materials Mining Battery Cell Manufacturing and Battery Pack Assembling EV Components Assembling EV Manufacturing EV Service Battery Recycling and Disposal Supply Chain Analysis of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Raw Material Extraction and Processing Component Manufacturing System Integration Assembly and Testing Distribution and Retail Aftermarket Services Porter's Five Forces Analysis for Electric Vehicles Porter's Five Forces Analysis for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War on the Global Market
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Increasing Sales of Electric Cars Globally Decreasing Battery Costs are Supporting EV Adoption Globally Rising Petroleum Prices Drive the Shift of Consumers Toward EVs Market Restraints
Inadequate Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure in Developing Countries High Initial Costs for Constructing EV Fast Charging Infrastructure High Production Cost of FCEV Can Hamper the Market Growth Market Opportunities
Government Support for Public Transportation Electrification Government Initiatives Promoting Hydrogen Infrastructure Case Studies Regulatory Framework and Initiatives
Germany U.S. Canada India China
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
Key Emerging Technologies for Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Vehicles Autonomous Charging Three-Dimensional EV Printing V2G EV Charging Stations Emerging Role of AI and IoT Solutions in EV Deployment Patent Analysis Overview Key Patents Published Key Findings
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
Global EV and FCEV Market, by Propulsion Type Global EV and FCEV Market, by Vehicle Type
Passenger Car Two-Wheeler Trucks and Vans Buses Three-Wheeler Global EV and FCEV Market, by Power Source
Lithium-ion Lead-acid Nickel Metal Hydride Fuel Cell Global EV and FCEV Market, by Region
North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
Market Share Analysis Key Developments
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Electric Vehicle and Fuel Cell Vehicle Market: An ESG Perspective
Environmental Impact Social Impact Governance Impact Current Status of ESG in the Global Electric Vehicle and Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG in the Global Electric Vehicle and Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Concluding Remarks
Company Profiles
BMW AG BYD Co. Ltd. Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd. GAC International Co. Ltd. General Motors Great Wall Motor Hyundai Motor Co. Li Auto Inc. Mercedes-Benz Group Ag Saic Motor Corp. Ltd. Stellantis N.V. Tesla Toyota Motor Corp. Volkswagen Group Volvo Car Corp. Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
