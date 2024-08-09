(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kuwait Data Center - Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Kuwait Data Center Market was valued at USD 177 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 340 million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 11.49%. This report analyses the Kuwait data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Kuwait City has become a strategic location for data center development, with major operators like Ooredoo and Zajil Telecom establishing their facilities there. Leading colocation providers are expanding their footprints, with Gulf Data Hub planning approximately three facilities in Kuwait City, each offering around 80,000 square feet of IT space.

The entry of Gulf Data Hub, Omniva, and Khazna Data Centers drives significant growth in the Kuwait data center market. For instance, in May 2023, Khazna Data Center, an Emirati company, announced plans to build up to 20 data centers in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia to meet increasing data service demands. Additionally, in July 2023, Omniva planned to establish AI-focused GPU data centers, leveraging advanced immersion cooling solutions.

Kuwait's extensive network of submarine cables facilitates connectivity, encouraging data center investments. Existing cables include FALCON, Fiber Optic Gulf (FOG), and the Gulf Bridge International Cable System (GBICS). Moreover, the 2Africa submarine cable, expected to be operational in 2024, will enhance regional connectivity with a design capacity of up to 180 Tbps. The presence of major cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Oracle, and Google bolsters the country's data center market. In January 2023, Google Cloud revealed plans to launch a new cloud region in the country to support digital transformation for local entities like the Alshaya Group and the Government of Kuwait. KEY REPORT FEATURES

Market size regarding investment, area, power capacity, and Kuwait colocation market revenue is available.

An assessment of the data center investment in Kuwait by colocation and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.

A detailed study of the Kuwait data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Kuwait



Facilities Covered (Existing): 6



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 7



Coverage: 2+ Locations



Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)



Data Center Colocation Market in Kuwait



Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing

The Kuwait data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry. A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry. VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some key investors in the Kuwait data center market include Ooredoo, Kuwait Telecommunication Company, Zain, and Zajil Telecom.

The country's data center market also witnessed the entry of colocation operators and cloud providers such as Agility, Gulf Data Hub, Google, Khazna Data Centers, and Zeuus Data Centers. The country's construction contractors have a global and local presence and supply major market operators, including AECOM, EGEC, Marafie Group, and Egis. IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei

IBM

Juniper Networks

NetApp Oracle Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

EGEC

Marafie Group Egis Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ Vertiv Data Center Investors

Ooredoo

Kuwait Telecommunication Company (stc)

Zain Zajil Telecom New Entrants

Agility

Gulf Data Hub

Google

Khazna Data Centers Zeuus Data Centers EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Kuwait City

Other Cities List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How much is the Kuwait data center market investment expected to grow?

How many data centers have been identified in Kuwait?

What is the growth rate of the Kuwait data center market?

What are the driving factors for the Kuwait data center market? Who are the key investors in the Kuwait data center market? Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $177 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $340 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Kuwait



Key Topics Covered:

1. Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Kuwait

1.1. Historical Market Scenario

1.2. 5+ Unique Data Center Properties

1.3. Data Center IT Load Capacity

1.4. Data Center White Floor Area Space

1.5. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

1.6. Cities Covered

1.6.1. Kuwait City

1.6.2. Other Cities

1.7. List of Upcoming Projects in Kuwait

2. Investment Opportunities in Kuwait

2.1. Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for Kuwait

2.2. Investment Opportunities in Kuwait

2.3. Investment by Area

2.4. Investment by Power Capacity

3. Data Center Colocation Market in Kuwait

3.1. Colocation Services Market in Kuwait

3.2. Retail Colocation Pricing

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Trends

4.3. Market Restraints

5. Market Segmentation

5.1. IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.3. Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.4. Break-Up of Construction Cost

5.5. General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

6. Tier Standard Investment

6.1. Tier I & II

6.2. Tier III

6.3. Tier IV

7. Key Market Participants

7.1. IT Infrastructure Providers

7.2. Construction Contractors

7.3. Support Infrastructure Providers

7.4. Data Center Investors

7.5. New Entrants

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Kuwaiti Data Center Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900