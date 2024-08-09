This report analyses the Nigeria data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.



Nigeria's information and communications technology (ICT) sector is experiencing robust expansion, fueled by the financial services, oil and gas, and fintech industries. The roll-out of 5G and advances in cloud computing infrastructure open new investment prospects for data centers. Through investments, major hyperscalers steadily strengthen their hold in the Nigeria data center market. For instance, in December 2023, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced its partnership with GTBANK and Datamellon to increase quality and innovation in digital service in Nigeria.

Nigeria has around 14 operational special economic zones (SEZs) that offer foreign companies tax holidays on all taxes, including federal, state, and local, duty-free importation, and 100% repatriation of capital and profits. The Nigerian government is working toward sustainability. The government promotes clean energy technologies for sustainable start-ups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This move addresses the country's environmental challenges by adopting the Global Clean Technology Innovation Program (GCIP).

Rack Centre, Equinix (MainOne), Digital Realty (Medallion Communications), 21st Century Technology, Galaxy Backbone, and Africa Data Centres are colocation operators currently developing or operating data centers in the Nigeria data center market. In 2023, the Nigerian industry grew in data center investments, accounting for over 27% of Africa's total number of projects.

Regarding IT infrastructure vendors, the Nigeria data center market is dominated by global vendors such as Arista Networks, Dell Technologies, Huawei, IBM, Lenovo, and others, increasing their market expertise.

The market has several global support infrastructure providers that will increase the market's competitiveness and lead to lower prices for infrastructure in the coming years. Some of the support infrastructure vendors in the Nigeria data center market include ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Envicool, Kstar, and others.

Some key colocation investors in the Nigeria data center market are 21st Century Technology, Airtel Africa, Africa Data Centres, MainOne Medallion Data Center, and Open Access Data Centres (OADC).

In December 2023, Airtel Africa launched Nxtra, its first operational data center facility in the Nigerian data center market. Kasi Cloud is the new entrant into the Nigerian data center market as of 2023, having planned for one facility in Lagos with a power capacity of around

Market size is available in terms of investment, area, power capacity, and Nigeria's colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Nigeria by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Nigeria data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

The Nigeria data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

