Heated Tobacco Market Database 2024: In-Depth Coverage Of 60+ Countries, Including Leading Markets Of Japan, South Korea And Italy

This markets database provides key quarterly insights on heated tobacco frontrunners all over the world. The in-depth research covers more than 60 countries, including the leading markets of Japan, South Korea and Italy, as well as relevant markets around the world.

This dataset gives you access to analysts' independently researched data which can be filtered according to:



Market size estimates for each country

Market share estimates and historical data from 2019 onwards

Market share forecast for heated tobacco up to the end of 2025

Market shares of each brand

Heated tobacco usage rates for all users aged over 18

Devices and consumables available in each country, including brands and prices Flavours available in each country and which brands are offering them

With this database, you can discover original research and insights into which devices and brands are available in different retail channels in each country, e.g. brand stores, tobacconists, online, convenience stores and fuel stations.

This database includes Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Curacao, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Estonia, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Palestine, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States and Uzbekistan.

Key Topics Covered:



Dashboard

Market Size Estimates

Heated Tobacco Market Share

Heated Tobacco User Estimates

Distribution

Flavours

Online Traffic All Data

