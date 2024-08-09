Chinesenewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Customizing Globally Successful Business Models For Unique Needs Of Chinese Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , an evolving company, recently partnered to launch mobile device protection products through its subsidiary, Shanghai TengLian Jiujiu Information and Communication Co. Ltd (“TengLian”).“The partnership will see the Chinese carriers [China Unicom and China Mobile] distribute the mobile device protection products as embedded, value-added features bundled with existing voice, device and data subscription plans. Underwritten by a NYSE-listed Fortune 500 insurance company, FingerMotion's mobile device protection products will offer three tiers of protection: accidental damage to screens, mechanical breakdown and trade-in solutions. This is a departure from the norm in the Chinese mobile device protection market, where players have, until now, primarily limited their scope to the provision of broken screen protection only,” a recent article reads.“The latest cooperation agreement with one of the world's leading mobile device protection companies demonstrates our ability to facilitate innovation by leveraging globally successful business models and customizing them for the unique needs of the Chinese market,” FingerMotion CEO Martin Shen is quoted as saying.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets. For more information about the company, visit .

