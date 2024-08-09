Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Benefitting From A First-Mover Advantage, And Relationships Forged In The Chinese Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Martin Shen, FingerMotion's CEO, noted the company's shift in focus to pushing gross margins higher for the 2022 calendar year

This has shaped the company's initiatives that have seen the addition of the mobile device protection service for the Chinese

Since launching the service, FingerMotion has received $4 million in funding from Lind Global Fund II, LP, and is confident that this will yield the highest return, strengthen the company's balance sheet, and enable it to experience transformational revenue growth over the next 12-24 months

Mr. Shen has maintained that the current revenue is just“the tip of the iceberg,” as it banks on the relationships forged with key players in the Chinese market, in addition to benefiting from a first-mover advantage Recent developments by the company show its commitment to offering unique services to the market, creating shareholder value, its understanding of the Chinese market, and the competence of its management

Earlier in the year, Martin Shen, the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of

FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China, noted that the company would shift its focus for the 2022 calendar year. In addition, he noted that its initiatives would push gross margins higher, mainly building on the momentum gained so far in terms of performance.

“One of our key initiatives is to keep pushing gross margins higher, and we have been quite successful by optimizing our product offerings,” he noted...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to FNGR are available in the company's newsroom at



About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (CW) is a specialized communications platform focused on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. As one of 40+ brands within the

InvestorBrandNetwork

(“IBN”), CW provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible ;

(2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ;

(3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact ;

(4) social media distribution to IBN's millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public Chinese companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from ChineseWire, text“China” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published:



ChineseWire (CW)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...

ChineseWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .