Upgrades To Big Data Analysis Division Positions Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) For New Growth Era In China

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



U.S.-based communications services provider FingerMotion recently announced a number of milestones in its drive to make its Sapientus big data arm a powerful driver of analytics in China's billion-strong consumer marketplace

The company has recently focused development efforts on a ready-to-launch mobile device protection plan similar to AppleCare that the company expects to be competitive in China

The announcement regarding Sapientus renews expectations that it will evolve beyond its core SMS and mobile top-up services, building on unique partnerships with China's telecommunication giants and other global corporations The Sapientus updates include news that FingerMotion has reached a new agreement with global reinsurance company Pacific Life Re to provide risk-rating capabilities, and that Sapientus' analytical capabilities have been strengthened

Paying attention to credit score ratings has become a common part of the U.S. consumer's mindset, particularly during economic downswings when lending interest rates are high and the risks of unemployment are higher ( ).

During recent years, mobile technology services provider FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) has built credit analyzing prowess on its framework of cell phone minutes top-up servicing and SMS texting-related products, recognizing a world of potential in China's burgeoning consumer market and...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to FNGR are available in the company's newsroom at



About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (CW) is a specialized communications platform focused on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. As one of 40+ brands within the

InvestorBrandNetwork

(“IBN”), CW provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible ;

(2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ;

(3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact ;

(4) social media distribution to IBN's millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public Chinese companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from ChineseWire, text“China” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published:



ChineseWire (CW)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...

ChineseWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .