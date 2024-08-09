Chinesenewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Eyes Opportunity Across 4 Key Areas, Untapped Market In China

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , a leader in mobile payment and recharge solutions in China, has consistently reinvented itself and adjusted to changing customer preferences.“Today, its goal remains to serve over a billion users in China and expand its model to other regional markets. However, its management understands that this will only be achieved by the company adjusting and improving its operations to address the changing environment and evolving customer needs,” a recent article reads.“With every passing year, FingerMotion has gained experience in the market and from interacting with key partners in various sectors. It continues to leverage all this to improve its services and the value offered to consumers. This has allowed it to grow its list of offerings into four main areas: telecommunications products and services, SMS and MMS services, big data insights, and rich communication services ('RCS'). Its latest addition, the device protection program, stems from FingerMotion recognizing a vast untapped market in China, valued at approximately $10.6 billion annually. It seeks to target over 1.2 billion mobile phone users in the country, most of whom do not have access to a device protection plan.”

About FingerMotion Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets. For more information about the company, visit

.

