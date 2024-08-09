Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Upgrades To Sapientus Analytics Division Hone In On Tech Tool Trends In China

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



FingerMotion is an Nasdaq-traded company making inroads among China's huge tech-hungry population with mobile services and big data analytics for commercial operations

FingerMotion recently announced upgrades to its Sapientus division, which is currently focused on providing the insurance with consumer analytics in an that is still developing standards far or evaluating risk ratings

Amid the upgrades, Sapientus also secured a renewed agreement with global reinsurance company Pacific Life Re to provide risk-rating capabilities in China Much of FingerMotion's success has been built on its successful partnering with telecommunications giants China Unicom and China Mobile

An increasing number of companies and customers are moving toward interactive chats and artificial intelligence use for securing products and services, leading service providers in turn to analyze their tools for marketing and operational success and to focus on their business messaging platforms ( ).

While industries still talk about managing“digital transformations” of their legacy strategies, much of the world appears to have arrived at a“post-digital” plateau in which online technology is not so much noteworthy but expected as a means for facilitating interactions between companies and...

