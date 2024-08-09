Chinesenewsbreaks Yangufang International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YGF) Closes Initial Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) YanGuFang International Group (NASDAQ: YGF) , a healthy food company primarily engaged in the production, research and development, and sales of oat and grain products, recently announced the closing of its initial of 2,000,000 ordinary shares, each at a public offering price of US$4.00. The ordinary shares began trading on the Capital under the ticker symbol YGF on March 28, 2023. YanGuFang International Group received aggregate gross proceeds of US$8.0 million from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The company has additionally granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments LLC, acted as sole book-running manager for the offering. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP acted as counsel to the company, and Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC acted as counsel to EF Hutton in connection with the offering.

To view the full press release, visit



About YanGuFang International Group Co. Ltd.

YanGuFang International Group is primarily engaged in the production, research, development and sales of oat and grain products through its massive distribution network. The company's commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enable it to unlock the breadth of its portfolio, which is broadly categorized into oat and grain series products and oat nutrient and health series products. The company has developed over 80 products for its oat and grain series and oat nutrient and health series to meet the diversified demands of consumers. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (CW) is a specialized communications platform focused on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. As one of 40+ brands within the

InvestorBrandNetwork

(“IBN”), CW provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible ;

(2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ;

(3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact ;

(4) social media distribution to IBN's millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public Chinese companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from ChineseWire, text“China” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published:



ChineseWire (CW)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...

ChineseWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .