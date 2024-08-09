Chinesenewsbreaks Nextplat Corp. (NASDAQ: NXPL) Enabling Florida-Based Businesses To Tap Vast Potential Of Global Ecommerce

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) NextPlat (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW) , a global provider, today announced that it is launching the first in a series of new development programs. According to the update, the programs are designed to assist businesses in expanding their existing sales capabilities to reach new international customers in the Chinese market.“We are excited to launch the first in what we expect will be a series of e-commerce development programs next month here in Miami,” said Charles M. Fernandez, executive chairman and CEO of NextPlat.“These programs will allow us to directly engage and collaborate with other Florida-based businesses who wish to tap into the vast potential of global e-commerce. Together with our partners, we believe we can help local businesses of all kinds quickly grow their online revenues by tapping into millions of new international customers.”

NextPlat is a global e-commerce platform company created to capitalize on multiple high-growth sectors and markets for physical and digital assets. The company intends to collaborate with businesses, optimizing their ability to sell their goods online, domestically and internationally, and enabling customers and partners to optimize their e-commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-commerce communications services division through its Global Telesat Communications Ltd and Orbital Satcom Corp business units that offer voice, data, tracking, and IoT services to customers worldwide through multiple global storefronts.

