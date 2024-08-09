Chinesenewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) To Present At Upcoming Microcap Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , a mobile services and data company, has announced that it will be participating at

the Microcap Conference; the is scheduled for Jan. 30–Feb. 1, 2024, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. FingerMotion CEO Martin J. Shen will be presenting at the conference; his presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 31. In addition, members of the FingerMotion management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the three-day event. The Microcap Conference is hosted by DealFlow Events and features presentations from publicly traded microcap companies and qualified private companies across an array of sectors, including healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and other high-growth industries. In addition, the conference agenda features keynote presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts; these insightful activities provide invaluable information about trading strategies, regulations, risk assessment and mitigation, tax issues and other topics that are of high interest to the microcap community. The conference also facilitates extensive networking with one-on-one investor meetings and interactive activities and entertainment.

About FingerMotion Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve more than 1 billion users in the China market and expand the model to other regional markets. For more information about the company, please visit

